The Our Lady of Apostles (OLA) Girls Senior High School, a cornerstone of girls’ education in Ghana has marked its 70th Anniversary in customary grand style.

The week-long celebration, culminating in a grand durbar on February 3, welcomed Her Excellency Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady of the Republic, as the special guest of honour.

Themed “Reminiscing 70 Years of Holistic Catholic Education: The Role of Stakeholders in Embracing Technology and Entrepreneurship for the Future,” the celebration kicked off with a walk on January 30, with all events geared toward honouring the school’s legacy and looked towards its future.

Sharing a personal connection with girls’ education, Mrs. Bawumia commended OLA Girls for its unwavering commitment to holistic education and its significant contribution to national development. She lauded the Ho-based school’s success in nurturing academic excellence while instilling enduring values in its students.

However, she emphasised the urgent need to further integrate technology into all aspects of its operations, saying that it was crucial to ensure competitiveness in the future.

“The impact of recent developments, including COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of technology in education. Exposing students to artificial intelligence and computer programs can equip them for future challenges while maintaining the school’s cherished values,” she stated.

Headmistress Benedicta Agbezudor expressed gratitude for government support in improving the school’s infrastructure through the Ghana Education Trust Fund and the Ministry of Education.

However, she highlighted critical challenges and called for further assistance saying it would help remove some stumbling blocks that were impeding academic performance.

“All our existing classrooms are overcrowded and cannot adequately accommodate the over 4,000 girls. Two of our traditional dormitories need renovation, and transportation is limited as our two buses cannot travel beyond Ho. We appeal to the government through Her Excellency to prioritise OLA Girls in addressing these issues, especially the vehicles” she stated.

The Headmistress, nonetheless, pledged that the school would continue to compete for top honours regionally and nationally.

Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, reiterated the government’s commitment to education, technology, and entrepreneurship. He pledged collaboration with educational institutions and stakeholders to equip the region’s youth for success.

“With the support of the Ghana Education Service, GETFUND, and the Ministry of Education, and the Presidency, we will address your concerns,” he assured.

To ensure a seamless celebration of the big durbar, the 1998-year group led by Mrs. Gifty Mottey Gowu acquired two large sponsorships from GB Foods, producers of Ghana’s famous Gino and Pomo range of products, and Blow Chem Industries, manufacturers of Bel-Beverages and Bel Aqua Mineral Water.

About OLA Senior High School

OLA Senior High School was founded on February 1, 1954, at Keta by Bishop Anthony Konings, then Bishop of the Keta Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church, with 35 students. Initially known as “Queen of Apostles Secondary School,” the school was later renamed “Our Lady of Apostles” (OLA) Senior High School.

The school’s current population stands at over 4,097. This comprises 3,962 boarding students, with 135 day students. The establishment of the school in the region has contributed to the development of girl-child education in the country and has also brought about the situation where girls from the region had to travel over 200 miles to Cape-Coast and other places to access sister schools.

Over the years, the school has achieved excellent academic records in the final examinations of the West African Senior Secondary Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE). Since its establishment 70 years ago, Ola Senior High School has produced some of the country’s best human resources who are serving the country in various top positions.