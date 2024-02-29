The Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), Winnie Byanyima, has expressed grave concerns over the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill in Ghana, commonly known as the anti-gay bill.

The legislation, which criminalizes and prohibits LGBT activities, was approved on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, sparking criticism from various quarters, including prominent figures like Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, the Board Chair of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), and the United States ambassador.

In a statement, Dr. Byanyima emphasized that while the bill has not yet become law, its potential enactment could incite violence among Ghanaians and impede access to life-saving services.

She warned that the legislation might undermine social protection and hinder Ghana’s developmental progress, affecting fundamental liberties such as freedom of speech, association, and movement.

Dr. Byanyima argued that the bill could have severe repercussions on various fronts, including its adverse impact on the fight against AIDS and the overall jeopardization of public health.

The statement highlighted the potential harm that such legislation could cause to individual freedoms and the broader efforts to combat health challenges.

Read the full statement below