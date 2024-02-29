Isaac Adongo, the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, has strongly criticized the Akufo-Addo administration’s economic performance during a lecture at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The lecture, titled “Ghana’s economic mess; Victim of poor economic governance?” raised concerns about the government’s effectiveness in addressing the nation’s financial struggles.

Adongo specifically highlighted the rising national debt, uncontrolled inflation, and a perceived lack of transparency in economic management.

He argued that the government, led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has attempted to deflect blame for these issues onto external factors like the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

However, Adongo claims that these challenges were exacerbated by pre-existing weaknesses in fiscal management and high debt levels, citing findings from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Furthermore, Adongo criticized Dr. Bawumia for shying away from accountability for the decisions made by his economic team, potentially contributing to a lack of budget credibility and transparency concerns.

He also emphasized unfulfilled promises made by the governing party, questioning the implementation and effectiveness of key initiatives like the “One Village One Dam,” “One Million per Constituency,” and the “Zongo Development Fund.”

Adongo concluded by urging Vice President Bawumia to acknowledge the role policy decisions may have played in the current economic situation and actively seek solutions to alleviate the burden on the Ghanaian people.

He challenged Dr. Bawumia to reflect on past promises and the effectiveness of implemented initiatives.

