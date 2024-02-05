The Ghana Police Service has arrested 25 persons in connection with an attack on its officers and the destruction of some properties at Kwahu Bepong in the Eastern Region.

The individuals reportedly assaulted police officers and destroyed properties in the area.

The police were called in to restore calm after some residents decided to take the law into their own hands to deal with an alleged murder suspect.

The residents were unhappy with the police intervention and pelted stones at them and destroyed their motorbikes.

The police in a statement said a reinforcement team working with the local Police have restored calm and “things have been normalized while efforts are ongoing to get the other suspects arrested to face justice.”

The police stated that full details of the incident will be communicated in due course.

Read below the statement by the police

TWENTY-FIVE PEOPLE ARRESTED FOR AN ATTACK ON POLICE AT KWAHU BEPONG

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 25 people in connection with an attack on Police officers and the destruction of some properties at Kwahu Bepong in the Eastern Region.

Police reinforcement team working with the local Police have restored calm and things have been normalized while efforts are ongoing to get the other suspects arrested to face justice.

Full details of the incident will be communicated in due course.

