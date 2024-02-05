Two people have been reported dead after allegedly being hit by stray bullets fired by the police during a confrontation to disperse a ruthless crowd in the Kwahu South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

According to sources, the incident occurred at the chief’s palace where the police had gone to rescue an alleged suspect accused of murdering two people at Adwumasu, a farming community in the Kwahu South Municipality.

The suspect, 23-year-old Kwasi Tenkorang, is said to be an ex-convict who, according to sources, raped and murdered a 45-year-old woman, Akua Kyerewaa.

A 65-year-old brother of the victim, Kwasi Antwi, who attempted to rescue his sister during the act, was also hit on the head with a metal bar, resulting in his instant death.

An eyewitness whose name was only given as Frederick, and who was on his way to the farm, narrowly escaped death after witnessing the incident and being chased by the suspect.

The suspect, who has been on the run since the incident, was arrested on Sunday, February 4th, and taken to the chief’s palace.

Members of the community who learned of the arrest stormed the palace, demanding his immediate release for instant justice, but the police, who were called in, prevented it from happening.

Citi News understands that community members, growing impatient after their demands were not met, began pelting the police with stones, and ended up destroying a service vehicle and four police motorbikes.

In an attempt to disperse the crowd, the police fired some warning shots, which accidentally injured five people, two of whom are reported to have passed away, with three others receiving treatment at the Kwahu Government Hospital in Atibie.

