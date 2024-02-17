The Ghana Police Service has commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 47-year-old man at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

The deceased, identified as Eric Baidoo, a trader, was allegedly stabbed by an assailant who is currently on the run, on Thursday, February 15th, 2024, near Goodness filling station at Ashaiman Main Trotro Station.

He was found lifeless with stab wounds and blood-soaked clothes.

The victim was said to be holding a bag with money and a phone when he was approached by the criminal gang.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The Tema Regional Police Commander, on February 16th, 2024, led a police delegation to commiserate with the family of the deceased and assured them of a thorough investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, an intelligence-led operation is underway to get the perpetrator(s) arrested to face justice.

