The Northern Regional branch of CLOGSAG has rescinded its decision to have its workers at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council and the Tamale Metro Assembly embark on a sit-down strike effective Monday, February 19, 2024.

The staff were said to be on edge and feel insecure and threatened due to a case of assault on its member, Suleman Yakubu Tikumah, Regional Environmental Health Officer at the Tamale Regional Coordinating Council, by the Honourable Sule Salifu, Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive.

In a letter cited by Citi News and signed by the executive secretary of CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoe Addo, the earlier directive for members to stay at home has been rescinded; hence, members of the NRCC and TaMA should go about their normal duties.

“The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) has apologized in writing for his action and settled all damages agreed upon earlier.”

“Hence, the earlier directive for members to stay at home has been rescinded. All Staff of the Regional Co-Ordinating Council and the Metropolitan Assembly should go about their normal duties from Monday, 19 February 2024”.

Read the statement below