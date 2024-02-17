The Asante Mampong Constituency is set to conduct its Parliamentary primary today, Saturday, February 17 following the lifting of an Interlocutory Injunction by the Court of Appeal.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), which had initially paused the primary due to internal dissent, has confirmed that the event will take place on Saturday, February 17.

A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa, rejected an injunction filed by 35 disgruntled NPP members from the Asante Mampong Constituency. The Court underscored the potential for reconciliation, noting that all disputing parties are members of the same political group.

The unhappy members have sought legal redress since February 2022, mainly over issues related to polling station executive elections. With the legal obstacle now removed, the NPP has affirmed that the primaries will resume on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

In the forthcoming election, the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister and current Member of Parliament, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, will compete against Dennis Kwakwa, a former Communications Officer of the NPP in the Ashanti Region.

The NPP has called on delegates to uphold decorum throughout the process. Paul Yandoh, the NPP’s Communications Director in the Ashanti Region, echoed this sentiment.

Emmanuel Agyei Sefa, a spokesperson for the dissatisfied party members, has urged the party’s leadership to address lingering concerns.