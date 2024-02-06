The Ghana Police Service has interdicted a Police Chief Inspector, Benjamine Doe Kuwornu, stationed in the Central Region, for misconducting himself in a video which has been sighted by the Police Administration.

This is to allow for a thorough investigation into his conduct in line with Police Service Regulations.

A statement by the police said, “We would like to reiterate our assurance to the general public that the Police Service will continue to ensure that professionalism is maintained at all times in the discharge of our mandate.”

The Police Chief Inspector posted a video on social media talking about President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a video sighted by Citi Newsroom Chief Inspector Kuwornu criticised President Akufo-Addo, describing him as “incompetent,” destroying Ghana’s resources.

“Mr President, you are destroying our nation. I want to meet you one on one…,” he said, adding “You are making a serious mistake.”

Chief Inspector Kuwornu also added that the advisers around President Akufo-Addo are unable to tell him the truth, hence allowing the President to make many grave mistakes, destroying the tenets of Ghana’s foundation.

