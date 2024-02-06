The Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has called on stakeholders to adopt a comprehensive strategy to address the issues with the state of football in the country.

He made this statement during the first meeting of the fourth session of Parliament following Ghana’s early exit from the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

“The Black Stars and their handlers must understand that they represent more than just a football team. They are symbols of our national pride, cohesion, and resilience. Therefore, they must endeavour to rise from the ashes of these setbacks and demonstrate to the world the true power of Ghana’s football,” he said.

“It is high time we came together to discuss the current state of Ghana’s football and consider a comprehensive strategy for the future. Parliament would appreciate an opportunity to collaborate with other stakeholders toward this common goal.”

Ghana lost 1-2 to Cape Verde and drew 2-2 with Mozambique and Egypt, respectively, resulting in their failure to qualify for the group stage for the second consecutive AFCON edition.