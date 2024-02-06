2024 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has for the umpteenth time voiced his criticism of the state of Ghana’s economy under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo “didn’t inherit a mess; it is your clueless economic management team and finance minister that created the mess we are experiencing today.”

Mr. Mahama has therefore encouraged Ghanaians to vote against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the forthcoming December general elections.

The former president drew attention to the numerous accomplishments of his administration before the NPP assumed office in 2016.

He expressed disappointment that the Akufo-Addo-led administration continued to attribute their failures to his previous administration.

Defending his term in office, Mahama contended that the state of the economy under his leadership was incomparable to the current shortcomings of the Nana Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration.

He underscored the economic successes during his tenure, positioning himself as the most qualified candidate to lead the nation following the December general elections.

He urged Ghanaians to dismiss the NPP’s rhetoric, emphasizing that the country has not made any substantial progress as recently perceived.

