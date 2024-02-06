The Ukraine-born winner of the Miss Japan beauty pageant has given up her crown after a tabloid report revealed her affair with a married man.

Karolina Shiino, 26, was crowned Miss Japan two weeks ago but her win sparked public debate due to her heritage.

While some welcomed the naturalised citizen’s crowning, others said she didn’t represent traditional Japanese beauty ideals.

Amid the furore, a local magazine published an expose alleging an affair.

The article in the Shukan Bunshun reported that Ms Shiino had engaged in a relationship with a married influencer and doctor. The man has not provided any public comment.

In its initial response to the report last week, the pageant organisers defended Ms Shiino, saying she hadn’t known the man was married.

However on Monday, organisers said she had confessed to knowing about the man’s marriage and family.

She had apologised for being misleading and organisers had accepted her title resignation, the Miss Japan Association said.

Ms Shiino also apologised to her fans and the general public in a statement on Monday, where she said she had acted out of fear and panic in response to the report.

“I am truly sorry for the huge trouble I have caused and for betraying those who supported me,” she said.