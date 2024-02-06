Some residents of Agogo in the Asante Akim North District of the Ashanti Region have taken to the streets in protest following the closure of Salt FM by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

The radio station, owned by a renowned businessman, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, who recently declared his intention to run as an independent parliamentary candidate in the Asante Akim North Constituency, was shut down for failing to renew its authorization, according to a notice issued by the NCA, and sighted by Citi News.

However, some residents suspect political motives behind the closure, pointing to a recent walk organized by Mr. Frimpong, which was massively patronized.

There are also allegations that a member of the ruling government, who is reportedly establishing a rival radio station, may have influenced the NCA’s decision.

