Japan signed an agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday, March 10, 2024, to provide funds for critical medical aid to Egyptian hospitals that treat injured people from the Gaza Strip.

Japanese Ambassador to Cairo Oka Hiroshi said that the support estimated at $8 million is to provide critical medical supplies.

Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat commended the actions of the Japanese government.

Hanan Balkhy, WHO regional director of Eastern Mediterranean, who witnessed the signing ceremony, said that WHO lifesaving efforts are hampered by access restrictions, and she thanked Japan’s effort to help those affected in Gaza.

Israel’s war on Gaza has taken many hospitals in the strip out of service.

Those that remain open are overcrowded, face electricity cuts and lack supplies. The WHO has appealed for attacks on health facilities to stop.

