Prince Harry has been given “substantial” additional damages in his claim against Mirror Group Newspapers, his lawyer says.

The royal had accused the newspaper group of unlawfully gathering information to write stories about him.

In December, he won 15 claims in his case, with the High Court ruling there had been “widespread and habitual” use of phone hacking at Mirror newspapers.

At today’s hearing, the prince’s lawyer, David Sherborne, said MGN had agreed to settle the remaining parts of the duke’s claim and pay damages and costs.

Sherborne added that the Mirror group had agreed to make a costs payment of about £400,000, with further costs to be assessed.

The Mirror group said it was “pleased” to have reached the agreement and “move forward from events that took place many years ago.”

The prince did not appear in court today, having returned to America this week after visiting his father King Charles following his cancer diagnosis.

