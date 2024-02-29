The Deputy Minister-designate for the Energy Ministry, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has announced that the government is taking steps to resolve the recent power disruptions being experienced in various parts of the country within the next two weeks.

Former Power Minister Dr. Kwabena Donkor expressed concerns about Ghana’s electricity generation capacity, disputing President Akufo-Addo’s claim in Parliament that there has been uninterrupted power supply for the past seven years.

The Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) has attributed the recent sporadic power outages to insufficient fuel supply and intends to engage the Independent Power Producers to find solutions.

Adomako-Mensah assured the public in an interview with Citi News that the government is fully committed to addressing the issue.

He acknowledged the recent power outages and emphasized that efforts are underway to rectify the situation within the next two weeks.

“I admit that for the past two or three weeks, there have been some power outages, but it is interesting that the two-week power outages are causing the Minority to have a press conference. I am yet to fully settle into the [Energy] Ministry, but my little interaction that I have had with the officers in the Ministry before my vetting is that this should be taken care of in the next two weeks.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital