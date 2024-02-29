Angel Carbonu, the President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), is advocating for dialogue to address issues in the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

He called for a sustainable solution to the problems in the educational sector, particularly the free SHS program.

In an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, he expressed, “There’s a need for a conversation for us to be able to iron out some rough edges of the free Senior High School concept. That to me is an introduction to a conversation, and we need to latch on it and see how we can expand the horizons of that conversation, because that conversation needs to be had. It is very important that we have that conversation.”

“Public business schools are on a downward trend seriously, and we need to look at that and we also need to look at bursaries for tertiary institutions. We are calling for a conversation of stakeholders brought together facilitated by very well-informed intelligent facilitators. So that we can find a solution to the problems of education in this country.”

He pointed out that various unions in the educational sector have submitted their proposals to political parties for inclusion in their manifestos.

“The unions have sent their proposals to the various political parties, so that they can incorporate that into their manifestoes. This time, we don’t want people to come and stand on platforms and make flowery promises; promises have to be based on what is contained in the various manifestos of the various political parties,” he told host Bernard Avle.

