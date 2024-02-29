The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has criticized the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its failure to supply textbooks to students, years after revising the curriculum for basic education.

He argues that this failure is hindering educational equity.

Speaking at the Ghana National Association of Private Schools Week launch under the theme, “2024 Elections: The Private Education Manifesto,” Mr. Mahama voiced apprehension regarding the insufficient provision of school materials for basic students.

“I believe I am who I am because my father gave me a good foundation to attend Achimota Primary School to become what I have become.”

“But you cannot say so for a child in the rural school who probably doesn’t get the same opportunity. And so we need to look at the equity in the education system and see how we can improve investment in poor rural schools. Some of them have no chairs and curriculum has changed. Four years now, the curriculum has changed yet no textbooks are available for students and teachers,” he quizzed.

Stakeholders within the educational sector have over the years been appealing to the government to make textbooks available for students and teachers to enhance teaching and learning activities.

In response, the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, in an earlier statement mentioned that there were enough textbooks and copies for all regions and the ministry was working with the Regional Heads of Stores to correct the deficit.

