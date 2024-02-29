Nana Amoasi IV, the Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), has warned that the ongoing power cuts in parts of Ghana may persist unless immediate and deliberate actions are taken to address underlying challenges related to installed capacity and fuel supply.

He emphasized that these issues significantly impact the country’s power sector.

Parts of the country, notably the capital city, Accra, have been grappling with inconsistent power supply, creating disruptions in daily life.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has yet to provide a clear explanation for the outages or furnish the public with a load timetable for better planning.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show with Caleb Kudah on Citi FM, Nana Amoasi delved into the recurring power cuts, commonly known as “dumsor.”

He highlighted that the challenges leading to the current outages extend beyond the immediate situation, dating back to pre-existing issues.

According to him, unless the fundamental problems afflicting the energy sector are addressed, the likelihood of prolonged power cuts remains high.

He underscored the financial aspect of the problem, stating that stability in power supply hinges on addressing the financial constraints.

“Two key things that I want to touch on are the issue of installed capacity and fuel supply. The fuel supply reliability is contingent on financial capacity. Over the last fifteen years or so, we have had issues with installed capacity but before the close of 2016, the past government confidently and adequately addressed the capacity issues and what was left was for us to ensure that we had handled the fuel supply issues.

“Once in a while, we will get some shortfalls from Akosombo and remember, the water in Akosombo is also fuel for the plant but for the thermal plant that relies on natural gas, we are unable to pay both the suppliers and sometimes the transporters, which results in a blockade of gas supply.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital