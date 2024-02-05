The Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), Maame Tiwa Addo Danquah, has appealed to all Ghanaians to actively participate in the fight against corruption.

According to her, the battle against corruption cannot be won solely by politicians and public officeholders.

Speaking in response to Ghana’s 43rd position in the latest corruption perception index, Maame Tiwa Addo Danquah stressed the importance of collective efforts to combat corruption.

She also urged people to volunteer information to help boost the corruption fight.

“I keep saying that everybody must be part of the fight against corruption, not just those in authority, it must be everybody. Everyone must ensure that they are playing their role in the fight against corruption.

“When you see something, not only in the physical security but even in the area of corruption, you must say something because if you don’t say it, it will get bad and that is what we should be worried about.”

