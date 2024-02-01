Tension has gripped the New Juaben traditional area following an incident where a group, reportedly led by the New Juaben divisional police commander, forcibly entered the stool room of the Adwampong royal family in Koforidua.

The confrontation ensued after the queen mother of the Adwampong royal family resisted the unauthorized removal of the black stool.

The stool is a crucial component for the upcoming enstoolment ceremony of a new Chief for the family, scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 1, at the Yiadom Hwedie Palace, presided over by Daasebere Kwaku Boateng III.

According to the Queen mother Nana Akosua Afrakoma, who has been in charge of the stool since she was enstooled 29 years ago, the said Chief who is to be enstooled Thursday evening is not known and has not been nominated by her hence her resistance.

But the group under the supervision of the Koforidua District Police Commander now acting Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Emmanuel Baah, together with heavily armed men from the Counter Terrorism Unit broke into the stool room and changed the locks.

Nana Afrakoma II who expressed disappointment at the conduct of the district police called on the Regional Security Council and National Security Minister to intervene to prevent bloodshed.

“I had a call this morning that yesterday [Wednesday] they came here to steal the stool but were resisted and they have brought the police to break my door this morning. That’s my route, I haven’t ruled with any of them for the past 29 years. I know nothing about the enstoolment they are doing. They’ve destooled me unlawfully and I don’t go to the palace anymore.”

Meanwhile, the son and daughter of the Queen mother who were invited by Chief Superintendent Emmanuel Baah to make a formal complaint have rather been detained upon reaching the Koforidua Central police station.

