The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) has vehemently urged the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to promptly release all frozen salaries owed to its members.

The Association alleged that the OSP has withheld the salaries of more than 400 teachers during its investigation of ghost names on the government’s payroll.

Speaking to Citi News, the General Secretary of TEWU, Mark Denkyira, expressed dismay over the lack of dialogue between the OSP and labour unions regarding this matter.

“The Special Prosecutor has requested that they should not be paid. That for us is a cause to worry. No communication has gone on between the union and the Special Prosecutor, and no communication has gone on between the Special Prosecutor and the individuals involved, and as union leaders, we are expressing concern,” he said.

TEWU underscores that the OSP’s actions are contrary to the national interest, emphasizing that the Ghana Education Service, as the direct employer of these teachers, should have been consulted prior to initiating such measures.

“It is not in the best interest of this nation for him to do what he is doing. If there are any issues, our direct employers are the Ghana Education Service. And we expect that the Ghana Education Service will institute some measure to indicate that, perhaps for certain reasons, you cannot earn your salary, then the people are made aware,” the General Secretary reiterated.

Mark Denkyira, the General Secretary of TEWU, issued a resolute call to the OSP, demanding the immediate unfreezing of salaries owed to its members.

“Not out of the blue, an instruction is given to banks not to pay certain individuals. We will not accept that, and we want the Special Prosecutor to take this as a matter of urgency to release their salaries; otherwise, we will be compelled to do what the unions know how to do,” he concluded assertively.

