Staff of Standard Chartered have engaged in a volunteering activity with 100 female students of Labone and Accra High Senior High Schools.

The speed mentoring session was part of activities to mark International Day of Women and Girls in Science under the global theme “Women and Girls in Science Leadership, a New Era for Sustainability”,

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science was instituted by the United Nations to recognize the critical role women and girls play in science and technology.

Standard Chartered is proud to celebrate its achievements and create an enabling environment for women and girl scientists to thrive.

The volunteering activity is in alignment with Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, the Bank’s global youth economic empowerment initiative to support disadvantaged young people especially women and people with disabilities to learn, earn and grow

The highlight of the session was a STEM competition comprising 2 girl teams from Accra High School and Labone Secondary School with the “challenge” of delivering a digital solution to managing, tracking and savings for teenagers.

This is aimed to spark interest in STEM careers among young girls in senior high schools in Ghana. Labone Senior High School won the competition and were presented with a Smart TV for the school’s ICT laboratory.