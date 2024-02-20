The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Augustus Nana Kwasi, has justified comments made by the Manhyia South Organizer, Alhaji Mustapha, arguing that there was nothing wrong with it.

His comment follows the arrest of Alhaji Mustapha over a viral video in which he was seen making inflammatory remarks, specifically challenging the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and threatening violence if they attempted to manipulate the 2024 elections.

Mr. Mustapha was charged with Offensive Conduct conducive to a breach of peace and making threats of death but has been granted bail.

However, the regional Chair, speaking to the media after the release of Mr. Mustapha, argued that there is nothing wrong with the statement by the organizer because it was triggered by a comment by the NPP associate.

He further stated that the NDC is going to be vigilant in this year’s election to avoid any manipulation following the comment by the NPP affiliate.

“Looking at the statement of my organizer, it was a conversation between two gentlemen, one NPP and one NDC organizer. And the NPP person was saying that they are not ready to hand over power if NDC wins 2024, and that was his comment. And my organizer said no, you can’t say that. One, we are not happy about the statement he made, but we are not going to sit down for somebody to intimidate us this election, 2024, that’s what I’m saying, nobody can intimidate us and no matter what, NDC is going to be vigilant, and we are going to win the 2024 elections.”

He also debunked the claim that the organizer was declared wanted by the police as circulating, and therefore urged the media to retract such publications.

