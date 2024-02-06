Two non-governmental organizations, Charity Trust Africa and Cyber1Defense Communications, have teamed up to support education delivery at Ekurabadze in the Mfantsiman Municipality in the Central Region.

Charity Trust Africa has renovated a dilapidated kindergarten school block and provided it with some furniture, while Cyber1Defense Communications has provided computers, printers, chairs, and tables to aid smooth academic work.

Speaking at a commissioning and handing-over ceremony, the Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr. Justice Amoah, who represented the Municipal Chief Executive, described the gesture by the two organizations, Charity Trust Africa and Cyber1dense, as commendable.

He asked the Chiefs and people of the town to exercise good maintenance culture to ensure the facilities were beneficial for the purpose for which they were procured.

The Central Regional Manager of the Catholic Education Unit, Dianah Adu Osei, lauded the philanthropic gesture by the two organizations, saying it will help boost education in the Municipality.

“As a church, we used to bring in lots of external support for education locally but these days, the support is no longer coming in as it used to be, so when we come across interventions like this, we become excited,” she said.

The Deputy Municipal Director of Education in charge of Supervision, Edwina Gladys Thompson, who represented the Municipal Director of Education, said through the right age policy, the government is ensuring that all children of school-going age are admitted upon the attainment of the required age.

She reiterated the commitment of the government to the provision of teaching and learning materials to promote education in all parts of the country.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr. Isaac F. K. Anyan, expressed gratitude to the donors and pledged to ensure the maintenance of the facility and its equipment.

The Founder and Executive Director of Charity Trust Africa, Mr. Emmanuel J.K Arthur, advocated a strong partnership between community leaders and education managers to enhance and promote literacy in rural communities.

“Our safest bet for the future is an educated inhabitant, who would go on to take up the development mantle of this community, and that task must begin from now,” he said.

The CEO of Cyber1Defense Communications, Mr. David Gyedu, urged vigilance in the use of the internet for academic work and research in order not to fall prey to cybersecurity threats.

