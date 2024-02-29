The University of Cape Coast has issued a warning to the public concerning the presence of fake online courses falsely claiming to be affiliated with the institution.

UCC, in a statement dated Wednesday, February 28, 2024, cautioned the public to be wary and verify the legitimacy of any online course claiming association with UCC.

According to the university, these fraudulent online courses are not authorized by UCC and are therefore not legitimate.

The institution clarified that all of its official courses and programs are accessible only through its official websites.

