Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reaffirmed the party’s unwavering confidence in securing victory in the upcoming December elections.

He attributed this confidence to the NPP’s remarkable track record in governance, emphasizing superior performance across all sectors of the economy in comparison to their rivals, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking at the inauguration of the NPP’s Campaign and Manifesto Teams in Accra, Dr. Bawumia expressed optimism and determination for success in the December polls.

He outlined the party’s clear vision and substantial achievements, as highlighted by the president during his State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, February 27.

“We have the vision and we have the record and it is very clear in the exhilarating speech that was given by the president at the State of the Nation Address.

“As I listened to the president, it was very clear that we have outperformed the NDC government in every single sector. I can’t see even one sector where they outperformed us.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital