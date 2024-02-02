The Academic Board of the University of Development Studies (UDS) has announced a grant of amnesty to all Diploma, Degree, and Postgraduate students who were unable to complete their programs of study within the stipulated time frame.

This amnesty extends to students who have been enrolled in UDS since the 2006/2007 Academic Year.

The decision comes as a relief for many students who, due to various reasons, could not finish their courses within the maximum grace period allowed.

The university has now opened its doors once again for these students, offering them a chance to complete their education.

The university, in a statement issued on Friday, said students who were covered by the amnesty were being invited back to complete their programs of study.

It said the amnesty was valid for two academic years only, specifically the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 academic years.

It indicated that students wishing to take advantage of the amnesty were required to pay the full fees prevailing for their respective programs of study.

