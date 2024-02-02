West Ham United manager David Moyes complimented Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus for his role in West Ham’s 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

The English Premier League tie played out at West Ham’s London Stadium had Dominic Solanke put Bournemouth up in the third minute, and James Ward-Prowse equalize from the penalty spot in the 61st minute.

Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus was fouled inside the penalty box to earn the penalty kick attempt, Ward-Prowse swept home to share the spoils.

Speaking in his post-game presser, Moyes indicated Kudus’ involvement with Ghana’s Black Stars at the 2023 AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire played a part in Kudus’s slow start in the game upon his return from the continental championship.

“We didn’t find any rhythm to it at all. Even Mo coming back from the Africa Cup of Nations, it took a bit of time for him to find his level. He got us a penalty kick later on.”

Kudus played 90 minutes against Bournemouth in his first start on his return from the 2023 AFCON where he scored twice in two games for Ghana as the Black Stars crashed out of the competition in the first round.

The 23-year-old won the Man of the Match Award twice at the tournament.