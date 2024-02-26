Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has expressed confidence in West Ham United’s ability to secure the Europa League title, drawing on their success in winning the UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

Speaking in a pre-game interview with West Ham media ahead of their English Premier League matches against Brentford at the London Stadium, Kudus acknowledged the team’s recent struggles, with the London side going winless in six league games.

However, he highlighted their strong performance in the Europa League group stage, where they topped Group A with five wins in six games.

Despite West Ham’s current challenges, Kudus remains optimistic about their prospects in European competition, emphasizing their desire to replicate last season’s success and compete with the top teams in the league.

Asserting that they approach every game with the same determination, Kudus confidently states, “We are in Europe now and want to make an impact as we won it last year, while we also want to challenge the top six teams in the league.” Reflecting on their potential to win the UEFA Europa League, Kudus added, “Yes, 100% [we can win the UEFA Europa League].” He underlines their consistent mentality and approach to each game, highlighting the possibility of achieving success in the tournament.

In his debut season with West Ham, Kudus has contributed six goals and two assists in 20 league games.