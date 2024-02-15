At least four people have been killed in an air attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, Russian media report.

Another 10 people are said to have been wounded in the strike, not far from the Ukrainian border.

Videos circulating on social media showed several ambulances parked outside a heavily damaged shopping centre with shattered windows.

Russian officials said air defence systems had shot down 14 Ukrainian missiles over the Belgorod region.

Belgorod lies about 30km (19 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

It has often been targeted by Ukrainian forces since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.

A drone and rocket attack in December killed 25 people and wounded another 100 in the deadliest strike on Belgorod so far.

