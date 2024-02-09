Three striking unions, comprising the Senior Staff Association of Public Universities in Ghana (SSA-UoG), Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU), and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff (FUSSAG), have announced the suspension of their industrial action.

The groups in a statement signed by the National Chairman of SSA-UoG, Isaac Donkoh, indicated that the decision to suspend the strike was a result of a successful meeting they had with their various employers.

The strike commenced on January 17, 2024, over the government’s failure to pay the Tier-2 members.

The unions reached the decision to suspend the strike after an emergency National Executives Council (NEC) meeting was held at KNUST on February 7, 2024, “to evaluate the state of the strike.”

“NEC passed a resolution to suspend the strike and engage Government on the roadmap for the payment of the three percent penalty and the recalculation of accrued interest from 2010 to 2016. Thus, we wish to announce that the ongoing industrial action is suspended with immediate effect,” the statement directed.

Below is the full statement.

The three Labour Unions in the public universities in Ghana, i.e., SSA-UoG, FUSSAG, and TEWU declared an industrial action on Wednesday, 17th January 2024. Since the declaration of the industrial action, leadership has engaged the Employer and the National Labour Commission on several occasions to address the impasse.

At a meeting held on Thursday, 1st February 2024, the Employer, represented by the Deputy Minister of Finance accepted that it had failed to pay members Tier-2 Pension contributions on time and unilaterally varied the conditions of service of staff of public universities without recourse to them.

For the sake of those who were badly affected by the strike particularly the basic school pupils and the sick students on various campuses, both parties agreed to make progress.

The Labour Unions then demanded for an immediate restoration of overtime allowance and payment of all outstanding Tier-2 pension arrears whiles they engage Government on the roadmap for the payment of the penalty and the recalculation of accrued interest on Tier-2 Pensions from 2010-2016.

The Employer has graciously restored the overtime allowance and paid all outstanding Tier-2 Pensions arrears. In addition, the Employer has assured the Labour Unions to resolve all outstanding issues related to the Tier-2.

An emergency National Executives Council (NEC) meeting was held in KNUST on Tuesday, 7th February 2024 to evaluate the state of the strike. NEC passed a resolution to suspend the strike and engage Government on the roadmap for the payment of the three percent penalty and the recalculation of accrued interest from 2010 to 2016.

Thus, we wish to announce that the ongoing industrial action is suspended with immediate effect.

All local executives are requested to disseminate this directive to their rank and file for compliance.

We wish to thank all stakeholders for their tireless effort to end this industrial action.

More importantly, we thank you, our gallant members, for your support as we work to secure improved condition of service for all members.

Long Live all Labour Unions on the campuses of public universities in Ghana.