The flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, says he is ready to serve as Ghana’s next president.

According to him, he does not need any ‘honeymoon’ period to plan his responsibility when given the mandate.

His statement follows an appeal made by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, who is running for office again, urging voters, particularly trade and labour groups, to give him a ‘honeymoon’ period to put proper measures in place in case he wins the 2024 polls.

However, during Dr. Bawumia’s presentation of his vision on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, he explained that he is determined and ready to make a positive impact in the country.

Dr. Bawumia indicated that he already had measures in place to strengthen the economy when elected.

He does not require a grace period to decide how to run the government and ensure the economy prospers.

“I am eager to serve. I am ready to work. I am determined to make a difference; a positive difference. I will work for you and with you; with honesty and integrity; with wisdom and decisiveness. I have clarity in my mind as to what I want to do from day one if you make me President. I will not ask for a honeymoon to cool off and think about what to do with the responsibility you would give me.”

“I am prepared and ready to work if you give me the opportunity. You know what I stand for. You know my vision. My vision is all about fulfilling your mission. I believe in the ingenuity of the Ghanaian. Together, we can succeed in building a progressive society of possibilities, enterprise, compassion, open opportunities, and shared prosperity for every Ghanaian, born rich or poor, born in the north or the south, born Christian or Muslim, born girl or boy.”

———————————

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x