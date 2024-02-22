The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced its intention to release the 2024 electoral calendar before the end of February 2024.

This decision stems from the Commission’s resolve to uphold the original December 7 date for the 2024 general elections, despite an earlier proposal for a change.

Recent controversies have emerged over the potential date change for the 2024 elections, sparked by concerns from the Seventh Day Adventist Church regarding the voting day falling on a Saturday, which is considered a Sabbath day by the Adventists.

Answering questions at the Public Accounts Committee sitting on Wednesday, February 21, Deputy Chair of the Commission, Dr. Bossman Asare, affirmed that the commission will soon announce the 2024 electoral calendar.

“We will certainly disclose it [the calendar] before the end of February. It should be out by the end of this month [February],” Dr. Asare assured the committee.

