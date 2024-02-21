The National Association of Institutional Suppliers has scheduled March 4, 2024, to picket at the Ministry of Education.

This decision stems from the persistent neglect demonstrated by the ministry in awarding them contracts and settling outstanding debts owed to its members, which collectively exceed GH¢100 million.

The association laments the government’s failure to honour payments for supplied uniforms, house dresses, and other essentials to various senior high schools over the span of two academic years.

Addressing the media, the group’s spokesperson, Emmanuel Ayibor, indicated their resolution to explore all available avenues to ensure their demands are met.

“We, as an association, have had extensive engagement with the government on these challenges that we have actually cited, but unfortunately, as we speak, the government has not given us a response yet, and we don’t know when they are paying us. The price quota is low for us, as we have indicated in our press conference, and we are also asking the government to reconsider giving the supply of PE kits and uniforms and stationery back to the schools. So, we are by this stating that if the government does not listen to us, we are going to picket on March 4 at the Ministry of Education, and we have notified the police.”

