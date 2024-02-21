The Management of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) says it will continue to embark on swoops to arrest illegal lotto operators, arraign them and secure convictions as part of efforts to sanitize the space.

According to the authority, this aggressive move is to ensure that losses made by the government and the NLA to illegal operators are minimized.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of the commissioning of a 10-seater public toilet facility in Koforidua for the people of Anlo Town, the Director-General of NLA, Sammy Awuku, said the surge in illegal lottery operations is gradually coming to an end.

“We’re embarking on sweeps, arresting people who are operating illegally, and arraigning them before the court. And securing convictions as well. Because these provocateurs have ensured that the government and the NLA lose revenue. They don’t operate under any law. When the activities of these illegal operators are minimized, we can get enough to support many more facilities to support the communities.

Initially, the upsurge was very high, but now our increased surveillance has reduced it a bit; we can say it has reduced by about 15%.”

