Vice Chairman of Dr. Bawumia’s Campaign Team, Nana Akomea, has dismissed claims of a potential clash of egos among the team members in their quest to secure the seat of government in the December polls.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), on Monday, February 19, 2024, unveiled the campaign team for its flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, ahead of the 2024 polls.

The list includes Dr. Bawumia as the Chairman of the National Campaign Coordinating Committee, while Dan Botwe was unveiled as the Strategist/Chairman for the campaign.

Dr. Gideon Boako was also named as the spokesperson for the party’s 2024 campaign, while Dennis Edward Miracles Aboagye was named Director of Communications.

The announcement came after the NPP’s National Executive Committee meeting held on Monday.

There have been some arguments suggesting that there will be a clash of egos with the calibre of personalities selected to be part of the campaign team.

Clearing the air during an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV, Nana Akomea emphasized the capabilities of the members of the campaign team, stressing the diverse knowledge each brings to the table.

The Vice Chairman of Dr. Bawumia’s Campaign Team stated that the party’s flagbearer carefully selected his campaign team members, assuring that all of them would put their hands on deck.

“You could see that he has been careful to ensure that all directorates of the party are included and everybody will put their hands on deck. I have heard the complaints that there are so many big personalities and that there’s going to be a clash of egos. Fortunately, I believe with my knowledge of many of these personalities, the key will be to work together. I will be surprised if any of us tries to do just a solo or a small team decision-making and implementation. Every little decision will be taken at broad meetings, and that will maximize the strength.”

“I worked with Dan Botwe [Chairman of Dr. Bawumia’s Campaign Team] before I entered parliament. This was 1994 to 1995, under the late Peter Ala Adjetey. By then I was a young man, I had worked with Dan Botwe a lot, he’s strong-willed but a team player. And all of us are team players, and we are going to see a lot of teamwork. And once we work as a team, egos are put at the back. I don’t have those fears at all,” he told Umaru Sanda Amadu.

The Managing Director of State Transport Company (STC) allayed fears that egos will clash, assuring that they will work hard to ensure the party’s flagbearer wins the 2024 elections.

He expressed the team members’ satisfaction in being part of the selection process.

“The level of enthusiasm in the party and those working for the campaign is so much that it’s difficult to believe that we should be ruled out completely.”

The Campaign Advisory Committee comprises former President John Agyekum Kufuor and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The rest include all members of the National Council of Elders, Freddie Worsemao Blay, Madam Elizabeth Ohene, Rev. Joyce Aryee, and Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare.

