President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed his support for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) in their efforts to restore democracy in Africa.

In his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on February 27, 2024, he condemned the recent wave of military coups and interventions that have undermined democratic governance in some parts of the continent.

“There is, indeed, Mr Speaker, a state of palpable anxiety and tension in every corner of West Africa, raising the spectre of regional instability, which we thought had been banished. Unconstitutional changes in Government in parts of Africa, especially in West Africa, through a series of coup d’états and military interventions in governance, testify to an unfortunate democratic regression in the Region.”

“It is in the interest of democratic growth that this development is reversed as soon as possible, and we, in Ghana, continue to give maximum support to ECOWAS, the regional body of West Africa, and the African Union, Africa’s continental organisation, in their efforts to restore democratic institutions in the affected nations.”

He also stressed the importance of reforming the global governance system, such as the United Nations Security Council, to make it more accountable and representative of the diverse interests of the world.

“We must help stem the tide of this unwelcome evolution, and help entrench democracy in West Africa. We believe also that a reform of the global governance architecture, such as the Security Council of the United Nations, to make it more representative and accountable, will help strengthen global peace and stability, and, thereby, help consolidate democratic rule in the world.”

The President’s speech comes amid a series of political crises and violence that have rocked several African countries, resulting in the overthrow of elected governments and the suspension of constitutional order.

