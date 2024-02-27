Members of the Wa South Grand of the Knight of St John International and Ladies Auxiliary, a Catholic organization, have donated food items to help feed inmates of the Wa Central Prison.

The donation follows an appeal by the authorities of the prison to the public to augment the government’s feeding allocation for the inmates.

The gesture which includes 12 100kg bags of maize, 12 bags of 50kg rice, yam, and other food items valued at GHC12, 200.

Presenting the items, a leading member of the Wa South grand of the Kight of St John International, Brigadier General Andrew Kpan stated “As a Catholic organization, one of our core mandates is to give charity to all manner of persons, especially to the disadvantaged.

“In our interaction with the commander of the prisons, we realized that the facility is confronted with a myriad of challenges, which is why we decided to offer our support to the inmates”.

Brigadier General Kpan called on benevolent individuals and organizations to emulate their gesture, saying that it would help improve the living conditions of the inmates at the prison.

The Upper West regional commander of the Ghana Prisons Service, James Mwinyelle who received items on behalf of the director general of the prisons and the inmates thanked the Catholic organization for the intervention and described it as “the single biggest donation” since he took over the command of the prison on 21st December 2023.

He disclosed that though there are several interventions to help reform the 226 inmates of the Wa Central Prison, feeding them continues to be a major change.

Mr. Mwinyelle assured the donors that the items would be used for the intended purpose of feeding the inmates of the Wa Central prison.

Members of the Knight of St John International and Ladies Auxiliary also interacted with the inmates where key individuals took turns to address and motivate them.

