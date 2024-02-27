The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has stated that Ghanaians will not feel the absence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after the end of their tenure.

He said this in Parliament after the President ended his presentation on the State of the Nation Tuesday, on February 27, 2024.

Akufo-Addo, among several takeaways, promised to ensure credible elections, find ways to improve the Free Senior High School policy and complete the Kumasi Airport by May.

He also disclosed that GH¢5.8 billion has been paid to the bondholders, saying, “For the last leg of the domestic debt exchange on September 5, 2023, a week ago last Tuesday, on February 20, 2024, the second coupon of GH¢5.8 billion was paid to domestic bondholders.

“This is the largest coupon paid in a day in Ghana’s history. On the external debt side, we have achieved a significant milestone by reaching an agreement with our bilateral creditors and I will use this occasion to thank the Republic of China and France, co-chairs of the official creditors committee for their positive roles in this achievement.”

Dr. Ato Forson, on the floor of Parliament, stated that the president cannot take the blame alone and thus, he has failed together with the Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who doubles as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.

Dr. Forson described the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led administration as a failed government, highlighting the unemployment situation in the country.

“Mr. Speaker, the state of our nation is hopeless. No wonder that ordinary Ghanaians including professionals are leaving our shores in droves, in search of greener pastures. Finally, Mr. Speaker, I am scandalized, I am shocked to the marrow to notice that our president following the recent ministerial reshuffle has increased the size of his government. Mr. Speaker, today we have a Minister of Finance International and Minister of Finance domestic.”

“Mr. Speaker, 1 dollar is today GH¢13. Mr. Speaker, under President Mahama, 1 dollar was 3 cedis, 80 pesewas. Mr. Speaker, a vote for Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia is a vote for President Akufo-Addo. Mr. Speaker, to conclude on the matter, Ghanaians voted for the President and appealed to the vice president to support him to succeed. Mr. Speaker, the president cannot fail alone. The President will have to fail together with the Vice-President so Mr. President, you have failed with your Vice President. Mr. Speaker, to conclude, Ghanaians will not miss Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia. We know you are going, and we can only wish you bye-bye.”

