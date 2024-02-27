President Nana Akufo-Addo has lauded Ghana’s persistence in hosting the 13th African Games despite the odds.

According to the president, even though the country is plagued with financial crises, he has ensured the tournament will proceed.

The 13th African Games will be the first time Ghana will host such a tournament. It comes off from March 8 to March 23, 2024.

“Mr Speaker, it gives me great pleasure to report that all the preparations are ready for Ghana to welcome sports men and women from around the continent to participate in the 13th edition of the African Games. It seems incredible, but this is the first time that Ghana will be hosting these games. It has taken a lot of courage to have persisted with the decision to host the games, especially when our financial problems came in the midst of the preparations. But I am glad we went ahead,” he said.

Ghana will host the multisport competition with the University of Ghana Stadium and Borteman Sports Complex as the main locations for the Games.

The University of Ghana Stadium underwent major renovation while the Borteyman Complex was built for the Games.

Football games will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium and Cape Coast Stadium in the Men’s and Women’s categories.