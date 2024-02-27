President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that sixty-seven courthouses out of a hundred have been inaugurated by January 31, 2024.

During the State of the Nation address on Tuesday, February 27, he explained that the government in 2020 set out to construct one hundred (100) courthouses with residential facilities nationwide.

Twelve of the remaining thirty-three projects, according to Akufo-Addo, are scheduled to be launched by the end of February 2024, while the remaining twenty-one (21) projects are anticipated to be finished and inaugurated before May 2024.

He noted that although the projects are not completed yet, they have relieved the burden of the Justices and also addressed the issue of the embarrassing condition of court buildings.

Additionally, he emphasized that a total of 112 residential units for judges have been built across the nation, and 20 fully furnished 4-bedroom homes with social amenities have been built for Justices of the Court of Appeal in Kumasi.

“We have made unprecedented progress in the provision of court buildings and residences for judges around the country. In 2020, Government set out to construct one hundred (100) courthouses with residential facilities nationwide. As at 31st January 2024, sixty-seven (67) courthouses had been successfully inaugurated, and are in use at various sites around the country.”

“Twelve (12) completed projects have been slated for inauguration by the end of this month of February 2024. The remaining twenty-one (21) projects are at various stages of completion, and are expected to be completed and inaugurated before May 2024. In addition, one hundred and twenty-one (121) residential units have been constructed for judges throughout the country. Further, twenty (20) fully furnished 4-bedroom units, together with social amenities, have been constructed for Justices of the Court of Appeal in Kumasi.”

