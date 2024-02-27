The management of Citi FM and Citi TV, led by the Managing Director Samuel Attah-Mensah and the General Manager Bernard Koku Avle, visited the management of Kencity Media Limited (Oman FM) to commiserate with them on the passing of Martin Kwabena Kwakye, the Director of the station.

In a brief statement, the Managing Director of Citi FM/Citi TV acknowledged the longstanding relationship between both media houses, both professionally and on a personal level.

He remarked on Mr. Kwakye’s commitment and dedication to the media.

The CEO of Kencity Media, Ken Agyapong Jr., stated that the vacuum created by Kwakye’s passing would be felt; however, he believes other staff will rise to the occasion.

Martin Kwakye was the morning show host of Oman FM situated in Madina.

Kwabena Kwakye, also known as Wofa KK, was a renowned journalist and the host of the popular political program, Boiling Point.

According to sources, he tragically collapsed during production on Wednesday, February 14, and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The Managing Director of Citi FM/Citi TV and the General Manager signed a book of condolence respectively.

