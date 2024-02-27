The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has expressed profound dissatisfaction with the President’s State of the Nation Address, describing it as hopeless.

President Akufo-Addo, during his latest State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, February 27, said alternative funding for the La General Hospital had been secured. He added that the Kumasi Airport will also be completed soon.

However, Dr. Ato Forson, after the address, expressed dismay, particularly focusing on the unemployment situation in the country, which he deemed critical.

Dr. Ato Forson emphasized that out of a population of thirty-three million (33), only 11.3 million are employed, including peasant farmers.

He criticized the President for not addressing the unemployment issue, highlighting that the difference between the total population and the employed constitutes a significant portion.

He said, “Mr. Speaker, the unemployment situation in our country is at a critical point. Yet, we did not hear a word from our president on this matter.

“Mr. Speaker, out of thirty-three million (33) population, only 11. 3 million are employed. This number includes peasant farmers. Mr. Speaker, the difference between the 33 million and the 11. 3 million is what I call ‘Ninja’, no income, no jobs, no assets. Mr. Speaker, this means that 2 out of every 3 Ghanaians are unemployed.

“Mr. Speaker, thirty percent of our youth are jobless and about 4. 5 million employable Ghanaians plus are outside the labour force, Mr. Speaker, this simply means that this number has simply given up on their search for job because of years of frustration and disappointments.”

