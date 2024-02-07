This week’s meeting between Rishi Sunak and the King will take place on the phone, rather than face-to-face, the PM’s office says.

King Charles is resting at Sandringham after beginning cancer treatment on Monday.

The prime minister and the monarch meet every week to discuss government business – the PM’s office say they don’t usually reveal details.

But the PM’s office say “we have agreed with the Palace in this specific instance to confirm that they will be speaking on the phone later.”

Meanwhile, Prince William is resuming royal duties after taking time off while his wife, the Princess of Wales, recovers from surgery.

William attended an investiture at Windsor Castle this morning, before a charity dinner for the London Air Ambulance later.

King Charles flew to Sandringham in Norfolk by helicopter yesterday, after meeting Prince Harry in London.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital