The cruise ship MV World Odyssey, which hosts a sailing university campus, has docked in Mombasa on the Kenyan coast.

The vessel allows undergraduate students, recent university graduates and students taking a gap year to study for one semester at sea – which involves cruising to different countries to learn about their histories and cultures.

“Aboard the ship is 763 passengers, of which 585 are students who will visit institutions of higher learning for educational tours, conduct excursions around the city and visit various wildlife parks during their stay,” the KenyaPorts Authority shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The university also hosts “lifelong learners” aged 30 or older, as well as faculty and staff.

It is often referred to as the “world’s biggest floating campus”.

The university, which is operated by the Institute for Shipboard Education, has been visiting Kenya annually since 2022.

