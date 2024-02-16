The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has congratulated Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam following his appointment as Finance Minister.

In a congratulatory message, Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the IMF, urged Dr Adam to spearhead efforts to restore stability to Ghana’s economy.

Georgieva assured him of the Fund’s unwavering commitment to fostering constructive engagement and providing support.

“Your leadership will be essential in sustaining Ghana’s reform effort and in further extending the current momentum of compelling program performance and gradual economic stabilization. I would like to assure you of the International Monetary Fund’s continued commitment to support you in these endeavors,” the note read in part.

Dr. Adam assumed the position on Wednesday, February 14, succeeding Ken Ofori-Atta as the head of the Ministry of Finance.

Below is the IMF’s congratulatory note.

