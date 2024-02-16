Sunyani East’s Member of Parliament, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, has been nominated as the Presiding Speaker for Friday’s parliamentary proceedings.

This development arose due to the absence of Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and his two Deputies, Joseph Osei Owusu and Andrew Asiamah Amoako.

In accordance with the new standing orders, the nomination of Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh as the Presiding Speaker was conducted by the Clerk of Parliament.

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, proposed the nomination, and it was seconded by the Minority Chief Whip, Governs Agbodza.