The New Patriotic Party (NPP) branch in the Bono East Region has congratulated Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah on his elevation as the Minister-Designate for Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development.

In a statement, the Bono Region NPP expressed their gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for including the Member of Parliament for Techiman South in his cabinet, indicating that it is proof of his hard work and dedication over the years.

“Without an iota of doubt, we remain certain that, Hon. Korsah, who is also the Sompahene of Techiman Traditional Area, has competently distinguished himself over the years, as a results-driven individual, whose contributions would be largely instrumental in driving our party and government in the Bono East and the entire country to a historic emphatic victory in the 2024 general elections.

“Finally, we would like to call on all well-meaning Ghanaians, especially, the people of the Bono East region to rally their unflinching support and prayer behind the Hon. Minister to succeed in his new role as we gear ourselves towards making history by breaking the Eight (8) with Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia and snatch more seats in the region.”

The Bono East NPP noted that Mr Korsah will distinguish himself and will contribute immensely towards the the success of the current government and the party’s victory in the 2024 elections.

Below is the full statement by the NPP in the Bono East Region