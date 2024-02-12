Zoomlion Foundation, in collaboration with the Accra College of Education, has launched Agenda Zero Waste as part of efforts to engage everyone in tackling sanitation challenges in the country.

The initiative aims to involve teacher trainees as champions of environmental education across the nation.

During the launch event in Accra on February 9, 2024, Robert Kwaku Adjei, the Writers Bureau Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, speaking on behalf of the Managing Director of Zoomlion, emphasized that the company, through this initiative, is nurturing a community of passionate individuals who will soon play active roles in the sanitation sector.

He added that the initiative also signifies a significant step in addressing waste management and climate change in the country.

The event, themed ‘Achieving Zero Waste: The Role of The Teacher Trainee in Combating Climate Change’, also unveiled the Green Generation Champions – an environmental club for tertiary institutions.

Prof. Samuel A. Atintono, the Principal of Accra College of Education, expressed that the sustainable management of waste is a critical component of global efforts to mitigate climate change and to preserve the planet for future generations.

“The time is up for all, especially our young teacher trainees, to work towards achieving zero waste to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change,” he urged.

According to him, citizens must improve consumption patterns and adopt sustainable waste management practices that protect the environment, including waste recycling.

Thomas Narh Korley, the National Coordinator of Zoomlion Foundation, observed that one of the key commitments of Zoomlion is the mobilization of youth and children to change the sanitation narrative in the country.

He explained that despite the remarkable results achieved through Zoomlion’s public education programs, there is still a need to educate citizens on reducing, reusing, and recycling waste instead of dumping it in landfills, which results in environmental and health hazards.

“We are, therefore, emphasizing that waste is a resource, and we need everyone to appreciate that fact and benefit from it,” he stressed.

He added that the Foundation agreed to collaborate with the Accra College of Education because they see teacher trainees as key stakeholders in involving children and youth in understanding how to transform waste into resources.

“So when they become professional teachers, they will not find it difficult to work with children and youth to transform waste into resources,” he emphasized.

He added that Agenda Zero Waste will be replicated in all tertiary institutions, particularly teacher training colleges.

Richmond Adjei, the President of the Student Representative Council (SRC), explaining the rationale behind the program, said there was so much filth on campus, and to address it, they decided to collaborate with Zoomlion to find a lasting solution to the challenge.

“The collaboration gave birth to Agenda Zero Waste and the establishment of Generation Champions (GGC),” he added.

“Zoomlion has done a great job for us by offering a lot of support, including the provision of waste bins to promote waste management on campus,” he mentioned.

He further added that the SRC will not rest there but will lobby for more support to push the agenda.

He encouraged other tertiary institutions to emulate this initiative and institute programs that prompt students to promote good sanitation.

Zoomlion is providing training for the Green Generation Champions and resources for the implementation of the Agenda Zero Waste Project.

